Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

