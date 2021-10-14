Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 387,257 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after buying an additional 1,070,703 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 685,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

