Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.