Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

