Bank of Montreal Can Invests $4.46 Million in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 447,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNFA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

