Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

