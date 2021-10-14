Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.30 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

ORA stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

