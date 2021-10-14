Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.56 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

