Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $677.26 million, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

