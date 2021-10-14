Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

