Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 9,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

