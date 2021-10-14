Barclays Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $76.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

