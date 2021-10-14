Barclays Lowers Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Equal Weight

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 518,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.