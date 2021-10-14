Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 262,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,293,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

