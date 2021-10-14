Barclays Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $168.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.75.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

