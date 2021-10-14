Barclays Reiterates “GBX 2,250” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,738.80 ($22.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92). The stock has a market cap of £134.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,501.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,410.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

