Barclays Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $155.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $171.54 on Monday. Lear has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $31,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

