Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.73 ($10.25).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 671.80 ($8.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 693.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

