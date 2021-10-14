Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Barsele Minerals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.