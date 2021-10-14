Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Barsele Minerals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

