Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

