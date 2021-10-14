Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.22

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.22 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 376.90 ($4.92), with a volume of 365,654 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 356.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.