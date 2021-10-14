Belt Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00070334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00122633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,259.62 or 1.00122795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.94 or 0.06592023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

