Berkeley Lights Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 432% compared to the typical daily volume of 746 call options.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.