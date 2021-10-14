Berkeley Lights Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 432% compared to the typical daily volume of 746 call options.
BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.
In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:BLI opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
