Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.