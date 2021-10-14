Berry Data Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $324,465.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

