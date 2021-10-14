BetterBetting Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00249334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00096449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.