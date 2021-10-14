Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWCBU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Bilander Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.