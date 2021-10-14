Binemon (BIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 955,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars.

