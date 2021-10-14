Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $381.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.56.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $283.65 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

