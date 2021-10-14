Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0002 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $14,510.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00298430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.