Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $167,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:BKI opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

