BlackRock Inc. Acquires 97,305 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $126,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

