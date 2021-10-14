BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Orthofix Medical worth $132,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $718.87 million, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

