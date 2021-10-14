BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $124,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,408 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,476. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.