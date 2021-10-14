BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.71% of ProPetro worth $129,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

