BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Bionano Genomics worth $134,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

