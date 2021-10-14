BlackRock Inc. Sells 148,356 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $131,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

