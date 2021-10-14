BlackRock Inc. Sells 191,228 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $120,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Acushnet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.