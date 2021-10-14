BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.