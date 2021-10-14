BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLK traded up $25.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $892.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $895.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $866.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

