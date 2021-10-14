BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $25.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $892.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $866.24. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

