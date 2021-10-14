Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 291.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.