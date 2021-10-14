Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 309.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

