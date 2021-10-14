Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

NYSE:UNH opened at $403.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.