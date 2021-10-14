Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,327 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

