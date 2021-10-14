Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

