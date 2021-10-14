BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.61. 142,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 209,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.30.

