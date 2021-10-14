BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $291,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 67.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

