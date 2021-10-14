BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,043 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Morphic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $198,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

