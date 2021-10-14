BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,091 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $104,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $449,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

